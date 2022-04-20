Deebo Samuel has asked the 49ers for trade

Getty Images

Yes, the 49ers and Deebo Samuel are on the outs.

Samuel tells Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com that he has asked the 49ers to trade him.

The All-Pro receiver declined to discuss the reasons behind the request. However, he has informed the team of his wishes.

Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He’s in line for a major new deal. The physical style with which he plays makes him more valuable — and it makes getting paid even more critical.

Apparently, someone else will be doing it. Unless, of course, the 49ers deny the request, informing Samuel to play for them or to play for no one.

That attitude used to work. In recent years, however, more teams have become more willing to move on from unhappy players. Whatever the reason, Deebo is unhappy. Whether the 49ers will give him what he wants remains to be seen.