Deebo Samuel has asked the 49ers for trade

Posted by Mike Florio on April 20, 2022, 12:50 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 16 NFC Wild Card - 49ers at Cowboys
Getty Images

Yes, the 49ers and Deebo Samuel are on the outs.

Samuel tells Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com that he has asked the 49ers to trade him.

The All-Pro receiver declined to discuss the reasons behind the request. However, he has informed the team of his wishes.

Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He’s in line for a major new deal. The physical style with which he plays makes him more valuable — and it makes getting paid even more critical.

Apparently, someone else will be doing it. Unless, of course, the 49ers deny the request, informing Samuel to play for them or to play for no one.

That attitude used to work. In recent years, however, more teams have become more willing to move on from unhappy players. Whatever the reason, Deebo is unhappy. Whether the 49ers will give him what he wants remains to be seen.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Deebo Samuel has asked the 49ers for trade

  1. Fairly sure the Packers wouldn’t give up something similar to what they got for Adams to get him, but he’d sure make a difference there. I’d see the Jets giving up some good picks, then destroying Deebo by over using him as the only talented player on the team.

  3. shanahan will find ways to move the ball and score.
    deebo is still an awesome player, but 9ers don’t need to rely on wr handoffs to win games.

  4. Wow NFL recievers have lost their minds. They all think they should be getting All-Pro QB money. Dude you might get 15 to 20 touches a game.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.