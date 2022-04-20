Frank Reich: I understand outside perception of WRs, but I see a lot of upside

Getty Images

The Colts moved to get themselves a quarterback last month when they traded for Matt Ryan and plenty of people see that move as a clear upgrade from last year’s starter Carson Wentz.

Feelings about the group of players set to catch Ryan’s passes are less positive. Michael Pittman had 88 catches last season, but he is the only returning wide receiver who caught more than 13 passes for the Colts in 2021.

Head coach Frank Reich acknowledged outside doubts about whether that’s enough during a Wednesday press conference while expressing optimism in the group and in General Manager Chris Ballard being able to find the right ways to bolster it.

“I understand the outside perception . . . but I see a lot of upside with those players and I’m looking forward to seeing those guys develop. . . . And there’s nobody better than Chris to acquire more talent,” Reich said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com.

T.Y. Hilton remains a free agent and has familiarity with the team in his favor, but that might not be the kind of upgrade that the Colts would want to make on their current group of wideouts.