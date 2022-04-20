Frank Reich on T.Y. Hilton: We’ll see how things play out

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Frank Reich said he sees “a lot of upside” in his receiving corps. Still, the Colts likely aren’t done adding to the position.

A familiar name could end up back on the roster: T.Y. Hilton remains on the free agent market.

Reich brought up Hilton’s name on his own.

“We’ll see how things play out,” Reich said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan.

The Colts’ selections next week likely determine their post-draft interest or lack thereof in Hilton.

Michael Pittman had 88 catches last season, but he is the only returning wide receiver who caught more than 13 passes for the Colts in 2021. Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin and Keke Coutee are other key players at the position.

Hilton, 32, spent his first 10 seasons with the Colts and has totaled 631 receptions for 9,691 yards and 53 touchdowns. He has not played every game in a season since 2017, which was his last Pro Bowl season, and he last had 1,000 yards in 2018.