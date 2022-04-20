Giants have gotten calls about trading James Bradberry

Getty Images

Cornerback James Bradberry is not with the Giants at this week’s voluntary minicamp and many people expect he will not be with them come the regular season either.

The Giants need cap space to sign their draft class and moving Bradberry off the roster would be an easy route to getting that space. The Giants have been resistant to making any move in that direction and General Manager Joe Schoen has sounded resistant to a contract extension that would lower Bradberry’s cap hit, but nothing’s happened at this point.

If the Giants do decide to shop Bradberry, it sounds like they should find buyers. Schoen said at a Wednesday press conference that they have received trade inquiries from other clubs about Bradberry. He didn’t rule out a return and said that he’s been in communication with Bradberry’s representatives, but the more time that passes without another move to clear cap space the likelier it will be that a Bradberry move will be coming.

Bradberry signed with the Giants in 2020 and made the Pro Bowl after his first season. He had 101 tackles, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries over the last two years.