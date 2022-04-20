In deleted tweet, Deebo Samuel pushes back on reports regarding the reason for his discontent

Getty Images

Something happened to make receiver Deebo Samuel want out of San Francisco. Much of Thursday was filled with reporting and speculation and discussion as to what it was.

Samuel has taken to Twitter, not to identify the reason but to say that only three entities truly know what it is.

“Reporters jobs is to make stories only people know the truth about situation is 49ers, [agent Tory Dandy], and Deebo Samuel,” he said. He has since deleted the tweet.

None of this changes the fact that Samuel has asked to be traded. He said so himself earlier in the day.

On one hand, the reasons don’t matter. On the other hand, whether the reasons can be addressed depends on what they are.

Is it the contract the 49ers have offered? Is it the way Samuel is used by the team, as both a receiver and a running back? Is it something else?

Through it all, the 49ers have remained silent. The first question at this point is whether they’ll grant his request for a trade.