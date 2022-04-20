Vinny Curry back with Jets after missing 2021 with blood disorder

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Vinny Curry planned on playing for the Jets in 2021, but missed the season after being diagnosed with a rare blood condition over the summer.

Curry wound up having to have his spleen removed after developing blood clots, but he’s recovered enough to start working his way back to the field. The Jets announced that they have re-signed Curry on Wednesday.

Curry was an Eagles second-round pick in 2012 and spent eight of his first nine seasons with the Eagles. He returned to the team for the 2019 and 2020 seasons after spending one year with the Buccaneers. He’s been credited with 194 tackles, 32.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

The Jets also have defensive end Carl Lawson coming back from a torn Achilles, so they will be hoping for a belated look at two veteran linemen this season.