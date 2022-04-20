Josh Allen on playoff loss: No going back, might as well have been 10 years ago

Posted by Josh Alper on April 20, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

It’s hard to forget the way the Bills’ 2021 season came to an end, but quarterback Josh Allen said on Wednesday that the team’s doing exactly that.

Thirteen seconds were on the clock after the Bills pulled ahead on an Allen touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis and the Chiefs were starting with the ball on their 25-yard line. They moved for a game-tying field goal and then won the game with a touchdown on the opening drive of overtime.

Allen was asked if the team was still thinking about how things played out and said that “we’ve completely turned our focus towards this next season.”

“Everybody wants to talk about that and it is what it is; it happened, there’s no going back,” Allen said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “But if it was three months ago it might as well have been 10 years ago.”

The last two Bills seasons ended with playoff losses in Kansas City and finding a way to author a happier ending will be the only goal for this season in Buffalo.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Josh Allen on playoff loss: No going back, might as well have been 10 years ago

  2. ‪This is why this kid will win a Super Bowl sooner than later, if not next season.‬

  3. What are the Bills other options but move on. They are in a good position to be one of the top teams this year if they stay healthy.

  5. In the end, dude did everything he could possibly do to put the team in a position to win.

    I am sure most teams would take kicking off with a lead and 13 seconds on the clock in a playoff game every time.

    He has nothing to be ashamed of.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.