Josh Allen on playoff loss: No going back, might as well have been 10 years ago

Getty Images

It’s hard to forget the way the Bills’ 2021 season came to an end, but quarterback Josh Allen said on Wednesday that the team’s doing exactly that.

Thirteen seconds were on the clock after the Bills pulled ahead on an Allen touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis and the Chiefs were starting with the ball on their 25-yard line. They moved for a game-tying field goal and then won the game with a touchdown on the opening drive of overtime.

Allen was asked if the team was still thinking about how things played out and said that “we’ve completely turned our focus towards this next season.”

“Everybody wants to talk about that and it is what it is; it happened, there’s no going back,” Allen said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “But if it was three months ago it might as well have been 10 years ago.”

The last two Bills seasons ended with playoff losses in Kansas City and finding a way to author a happier ending will be the only goal for this season in Buffalo.