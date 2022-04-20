Kevin O’Connell: Kirk Cousins is taking charge of the offense

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 20, 2022, 9:42 AM EDT
Minnesota Vikings Training Camp
With a new head coach, the Vikings’ offseason program has been underway for just over a week.

But because only strength and conditioning coaches are allowed on the field with players during Phase One, the players themselves have to take what they’re learning in the meeting room and implement it.

As one would expect with a veteran quarterback, Kirk Cousins has taken on that lead role with Minnesota’s new offense under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

“Obviously in a new system, somebody has got to take charge out there,” O’Connell said Tuesday, via Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. “For us, that’s Kirk. He’s sitting front and center in every meeting, asking questions, both in the quarterback room and in front of the unit. He’s one of the guys I mentioned in the team meeting yesterday, speaking up and getting involved.

“From everything I’m hearing about what’s going on on the grass with Josh and Tyler’s group out there, he’s been great, leading the charge. They’re throwing different routes we’re teaching in the classroom. I think Phase One is really set up for someone like Kirk to come out and take the reins and run with it. The best thing is that we get to start getting out there with him next week.”

The Vikings are relying on Cousins to play at a high level in 2022, particularly after signing him to a one-year extension last month.

Entering his fifth season with the Vikings, Cousins has led Minnesota to one postseason appearance in 2019. He was a Pro Bowler last year after throwing four 4,221 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

11 responses to “Kevin O’Connell: Kirk Cousins is taking charge of the offense

  3. So a veteran QB is taking control of the offense in week one of the off-season program and O’Connell is impressed. That’s about as expected as me eating lunch when it’s lunchtime.

    I guess I really am happy with the “leadership” team in Minny.

    ~ Signed, the rest of the NFCN.

  4. As one would expect with a veteran quarterback,is not out golfing during team practice

  5. The Vikings will again be a barely a .500 team that will miss the playoffs because with they need a big win over a good team Kirk Cousins will fail… The Vikings keep throwing good money at a QB that can’t make a difference in the big games.

  6. He was a Pro Bowler last year after throwing four 4,221 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.: Only after ALL the Real Pro Bowl QB’s again Would Not play !!!! The Pro Bowl Title has less and Less meaning every year until the real pro bowlers decide or are Made to Play !!! IMO !!!!!!

  8. Going to be a long season in Viking land. we can already add 2022 as another non playoff season but after a couple years with the same system and coaches there is hope.

  9. It sounds as though this offense will play to Cousin’s strengths. He has proven to be cabable through the years, but maybe not all that he could be as he tried to lead offenses that were often out of date. I am looking forward to seeing what he can do with a modern offense built around his skill set.

  11. There’s plenty of things you can honestly say about Cousins but calling him a leader isn’t one of them . Leaders step up in big games and that’s something Cousins has failed to do numerous times.

