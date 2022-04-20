Kevin O’Connell: Kirk Cousins is taking charge of the offense

Getty Images

With a new head coach, the Vikings’ offseason program has been underway for just over a week.

But because only strength and conditioning coaches are allowed on the field with players during Phase One, the players themselves have to take what they’re learning in the meeting room and implement it.

As one would expect with a veteran quarterback, Kirk Cousins has taken on that lead role with Minnesota’s new offense under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

“Obviously in a new system, somebody has got to take charge out there,” O’Connell said Tuesday, via Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. “For us, that’s Kirk. He’s sitting front and center in every meeting, asking questions, both in the quarterback room and in front of the unit. He’s one of the guys I mentioned in the team meeting yesterday, speaking up and getting involved.

“From everything I’m hearing about what’s going on on the grass with Josh and Tyler’s group out there, he’s been great, leading the charge. They’re throwing different routes we’re teaching in the classroom. I think Phase One is really set up for someone like Kirk to come out and take the reins and run with it. The best thing is that we get to start getting out there with him next week.”

The Vikings are relying on Cousins to play at a high level in 2022, particularly after signing him to a one-year extension last month.

Entering his fifth season with the Vikings, Cousins has led Minnesota to one postseason appearance in 2019. He was a Pro Bowler last year after throwing four 4,221 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.