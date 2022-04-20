Kevin Stefanski: Deshaun Watson is doing a nice job learning the system

Getty Images

When the Browns offseason program got underway on a snowy day in Cleveland this week, quarterback Deshaun Watson was all smiles.

The team’s new QB1 has been in the building, getting acclimated with his new teammates and coaches — as well as a new playbook that will be tailored to him for 2022 and the foreseeable future.

“I think he’s doing a really nice job learning the system,” Stefanski said. “He’s spending a lot of time with Jacoby and Josh. We really have three new quarterbacks in there. So there’s a lot of learning that’s going on, there’s a lot of teaching — as you can imagine. I think he’s doing a nice job of diving into it. And there’s really no way to do it other than to start at square one and go back over how we call things, formations, defensive terminology, etc. And he’s doing a nice job.

“We’ve had him for a month but really we’ve only been able to talk football in the last week. So we’re just diving into that. We’re talking as a staff, we’re talking with Deshaun — understanding some of our concepts that we’re tweaking and those types of things. So those are ongoing, but it’s April. We’ll continue to work through all of that this spring.”

Stefanski noted that Watson will have significant input in how Cleveland’s offense takes shape over the offseason program and training camp.

“I think with the quarterback, you do want this to be a collaboration,” Stefanski said. “And really, all quarterbacks are different and you want to make sure you meet them where they are. Deshaun is very open minded to trying different things that he hasn’t done. Similarly, we’re very open minded to putting in schemes that he has a lot of success in that we haven’t done, for instance. So it’s an ongoing conversation, but I would tell you day in and day out with him, just spending time with him yesterday and today, he wants to certainly grow as a player. And he wants to try different concepts.

“I think hat’s the beauty of the spring … where you can get out on the field and it’s somewhat of a laboratory and you try those things out and see what fits. And there’s going to be a bunch of things that we hope fit, and you take that into training camp. And certain things that maybe he doesn’t love, you don’t do because it’s just ultimately what our quarterback is most comfortable doing.”

Watson hasn’t played since the 2020 season, when he led the league with 4,823 yards passing. He completed 70.2 percent of his passes that year with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

How many games Watson will be eligible to play in 2022 is still unclear, as he could face league discipline related to the 22 civil lawsuits he faces for alleged sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.