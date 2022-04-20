Marcus Allen re-signs with Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers tendered linebacker Marcus Allen as a restricted free agent early this offseason and he is returning to the team after failing to sign an offer sheet from another club.

The team announced that Allen officially re-signed on Tuesday. He will make $2.54 million under the terms of the tag

Allen was a fifth-round pick in 2018 and he played in two games as a rookie before failing to make the club out of camp in 2019. He returned to the practice squad and played in one game before moving into a more regular role over the last two seasons.

Including the playoffs, Allen appeared in 32 games over the last two years. Most of his action has come on special teams and he’s been credited with 45 tackles in those appearances.