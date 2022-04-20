Mario Addison visits Seahawks

April 20, 2022
The Seahawks aren’t rebuilding . . . unless they are. They have traded quarterback Russell Wilson, leaving them with Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason at the position. They cut linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Yet, the Seahawks insist they are retooling, not rebuilding.

To that end, the team is looking at veterans to add to its roster. Safety Damontae Kazee visited Seattle this week, and the Seahawks also hosted veteran defensive end Mario Addison.

Addison, 34, appeared in all 17 games with the Bills last season. He saw action on 482 defensive snaps and totaled 29 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

He has played for five teams in 11 seasons, also seeing action with the Bears, Colts, Commanders and Panthers.

