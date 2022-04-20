Patrick Mahomes: “Different” size in receiving corps will be useful

Getty Images

The Chiefs made a major change to their roster when they traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins last month and the group of targets for quarterback Patrick Mahomes will look very different as a result.

They’ve signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as free agents, which means they’re going to have bigger wideouts than Hill on hand. Both new additions are taller than Hill and Valdes-Scantling is bigger than almost all of the wideouts that have been with the team since Patrick Mahomes became the quarterback.

It’s a change that Mahomes highlighted while speaking to reporters this week.

“The biggest thing you see actually from throwing to all these guys really is we have a lot of size in that receiving room that we haven’t necessarily had in the past,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “We’ve done it different ways with speed and beating guys deep. . . . Having that size, I think, will be different. I’m excited for it, and I think it will be something that will be useful for us during the season. Having this good of a receiving room [with] everybody that can go out there and make plays, it will be great competition and help us in the long run.”

Mahomes noted that defenses played “a lot of that shells stuff was because of the speed we had on the outside” with Hill on the team and said he thinks defenses will now have to “come up and play some man” because the Chiefs will be able to attack the field in multiple ways. The draft could add to the options for a new approach in Kansas City.