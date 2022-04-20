Rasheem Green visited Panthers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 20, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

While the Seahawks were visiting with Mario Addison on Wednesday, one of their defensive linemen from last season was visiting with one of Addison’s former teams.

The NFL’s daily wire brings word that Rasheem Green visited the Panthers. Green visited with the Ravens earlier in the offseason.

Green was a 2018 third-round pick in Seattle and he’s spent his entire career with the Seahawks. Green played in every game and made 16 starts for Seattle last season and he was a 24-time starter in 53 total appearances.

He had 94 tackles, 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over his entire run with the Seahawks.

