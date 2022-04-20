Ravens unveil modified offseason program after run of injuries in 2021

Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in late January that the team would “turn over every stone” to find ways to avoid the kind of injury problems that helped keep them out of the playoffs last season.

The start of the team’s offseason workout program this week revealed some of the tweaks that resulted from that process. Fullback Patrick Ricard said the players are doing 8-10 reps during drills when they might have done 10-12 reps last year, which avoids “shocking the body” early in the program.

“[The coaches and organization] are conscious of the injuries we’ve had. In my opinion, you can’t do the same things over and over again and get a different result. You’re just going to be insane,” Ricard said, via the team’s website. “I think it means you can believe in the process more because you know that the coaches and the organization are trying the best to take care of us.”

It will be some time before we learn what kind of impact the change in the offseason procedures will have on the size of the Ravens injury report, but it would be hard for things to get much worse.