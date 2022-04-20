Report: Damien Wilson, out on bond, participated in offseason program Monday

Getty Images

Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson participated in the start of offseason workouts Monday after posting bail in Frisco, Texas, over the weekend, David Newton of ESPN reports.

Wilson, though, was not at Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday or Wednesday, Newton adds. It is unclear why.

Defensive coordinator Phil Snow, during a video call with reporters this week, wouldn’t comment on Wilson.

Wilson posted a $5,000 bond after being arrested on a charge of assault with bodily injury of a family member last week.

Wilson’s ex-girlfriend told a reporter from the Dallas Morning News that after she broke up with Wilson, he showed up at her apartment drunk and enraged, and she feared for her life. Ryan Sokolosky accuses Wilson of damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop and choking her friend. He then tried to run over her with his car as he drove off.

Wilson’s attorney, Toby Shook, denied the allegations.

No court date has been set for Wilson, who signed with the Panthers this offseason.