Report: Vikings, Commanders meeting with Travon Walker

Getty Images

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker won’t have to wait long to hear his name called April 28. He could go No. 1 overall.

But will it be the Jaguars taking Walker? Or someone else?

Teams with the top six selections — the Jaguars, Lions, Texans, Jets, Giants and Panthers — had Walker among their top-30 visitors. The Vikings, who select 12th, also had Walker visit, Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports.

The Vikings likely would have to trade (way) up to get Walker.

The Commanders, who draft 11th, also are showing interest in Walker. They tried to set up a visit with Walker at their team facility but couldn’t get it scheduled before Wednesday’s top-30 visit deadline. So Washington is sending coach Ron Rivera, front office executives and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio to meet with Walker on the Georgia campus this week, per Standig.

All four starters on the Commanders’ defensive line were selected in the first round, including Jonathan Allen and Chase Young. So the team’s interest in Walker is curious.

Walker totaled 33 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and a fumble recovery to help Georgia win a national title last season.

He joins Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux as front seven defenders who are expected to be early picks. A defensive lineman has not gone No. 1 overall since Myles Garrett in 2017, but this draft is absent a can’t-miss quarterback, so a player at some other position likely hears his name first.