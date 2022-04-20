Sean McVay: The fact Raheem Morris isn’t a head coach is a “crime”

Getty Images

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has a wide range of experience as an assistant coach, on both sides of the ball. He’s also has been a head coach, from 2009 through 2011 in Tampa Bay, and the interim head coach of the Falcons, in 2020. He has yet to receive serious consideration to be a head coach again.

On Tuesday, Rams coach Sean McVay addressed the fact that Morris continues to not have a head-coaching job.

“It’s a reflection of how far we have to go, because he’s one of the best coaches in the world, and the fact that he isn’t a head coach is a crime,” McVay said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

It’s a strong statement from McVay. It oozes with hyperbole; McVay surely doesn’t believe a criminal act occurred. However, at a time when three coaches and counting have sued the NFL over a longstanding pattern of racial bias in the hiring of head coaches, it’s not the kind of quote that is going to make the folks who are defending against the claims feel warm and fuzzy.

In that case, good. They shouldn’t. They need to be made to feel uncomfortable. And it’s not easy to impose discomfort on someone who is cruising around in a superyacht.

Whether McVay intended to shake things up or not, here’s hoping he did. And here’s hoping more coaches who have benefited from the current system will say publicly — not privately — that something needs to be done. While it may get them a ticket to testify in the lawsuit, being asked to tell the truth is a small price to pay.