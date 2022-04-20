Steelers draft picks 2022: Full list of Pittsburgh’s draft picks, order for every round

Getty Images

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers will open a season without Ben Roethlisberger as their starting quarterback. Big Ben decided to wrap up his 18-year career with the Steelers after an early exit from last year’s playoffs (lost to the Kansas City Chiefs during Wild Card Weekend). Pittsburgh didn’t waste any time adding to their quarterback room, signing QB Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal. Trubisky, a former No. 2 overall pick, will only be 28 years old when the season begins and who owns a career record of 29-21. It is unlikely Trubisky is the future for the Steelers but should be the favorite to land the starting role over Mason Rudolph.

Pittsburgh used its 24th overall pick in last year’s draft on running back Najee Harris out of Alabama. The rookie racked up over 1,600 total yards on a league-high 381 touches. The emergence of Harris may mean the Steelers now longer need to rely on their quarterback throwing the ball nearly 40 times a game.

Pittsburgh lost other core veterans to free agency, including wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the Chiefs. It remains to be seen if cornerback Joe Haden and safety Terrell Edmunds will return to the team. Pittsburgh could use the draft to fill the many holes it currently has in its secondary. The Steelers addressed gaps in their offensive line and linebacker groups in free agency but should look towards the draft to add depth to positions that have been plagued by injury in recent years.

The Steelers have seven total picks in this year’s draft, their first coming at 20th overall. With Roethlisberger now gone, Pittsburgh’s streak of 18 straight seasons without a losing record may be in Jeopardy.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 20

Round 2: No. 52

Round 3: No. 84

Round 4: No. 138

Round 6: No. 208 (from KC)

Round 7: No. 225 (from NYJ)

Round 7: No. 241

