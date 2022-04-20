Steelers returning to Saint Vincent College for training camp

Getty Images

The Steelers will once again be one of the teams holding their training camp offsite this summer.

Pittsburgh announced on Wednesday that its training camp is returning to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. The Steelers had held their camp there for 54 straight summers until the pandemic interrupted the streak in 2020. Pittsburgh also held training camp at its team headquarters in 2021.

“We are very excited to return to Saint Vincent College for our Training Camp later this summer,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “We always appreciate the support from Saint Vincent as well as the Latrobe community. We look forward to having fans back on campus as we will be preparing for the 2022 season. We thank Father Paul Taylor and the tremendous staff on campus for their continued support for our return to our summer home.”

The Steelers began holding their training camp at Saint Vincent College in 1966.

The organization will announce practice dates and times later. But Pittsburgh’s training camp should be interesting this summer with a quarterback competition to replace the now-retired Ben Roethlisberger.