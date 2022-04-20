Stephen Jones on critics of Cowboys moves: You don’t win the Super Bowl in the offseason

Getty Images

The Cowboys had to part ways with players like wide receiver Amari Cooper and tackle La'el Collins as they managed their salary cap this offseason and it hasn’t been hard to find those who think their moves so far this offseason have not added up to an improved team in Dallas.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones responded to those notions during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. Jones acknowledged “there were some challenges” created by the impact of COVID-19 on the salary cap, but that he likes “where we are headed” and that there’s still time to make further improvements to the roster in the draft or free agency.

Whatever those moves turn out to be, Jones also said that the story of the 2022 season isn’t going to be written in March, April, or May.

“I don’t think you ever win the Super Bowl in the offseason,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s a full body of work, what you put together over time. The biggest thing is it’s been a long time since we have won a championship. You got to get over the hump. We didn’t last year with the same group of players.”

The Cowboys have tried various approaches to team building since winning their last Super Bowl after the 1995 season and, as Jones pointed out, none of them have resulted in a championship. Until that changes, the Cowboys are likely to continue hearing criticism of their offseason decisions.