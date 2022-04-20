Tua Tagovailoa excited from catching glimpses of Tyreek Hill’s speed

Getty Images

Receiver Tyreek Hill comes to the Dolphins carrying a reputation for his speed and skill.

We all saw it on display plenty in his six seasons with the Chiefs.

But it’s a little bit different to have him as a teammate, even in the early stages of the offseason program.

“It’s fun,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said in his Wednesday press conference. “You catch glimpses of his speed — and you obviously have played against him, seen him play in other games, his highlights as well. He’s explosive. He can turn a negative-2-yard swing route into a 20-yard touchdown, or 20-yard gain. So it’s pretty cool. It’s exciting.”

Hill and fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle should have plenty of opportunities to make explosive plays within head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense in the coming season. And if Hill and Waddle excel, it should bode well for Tagovailoa solidifying himself as Miami’s franchise quarterback for years to come.