Tua Tagovailoa has little to say about Brian Flores but talks up Mike McDaniel

Tua Tagovailoa talked publicly for the first time since the season ended. Much has happened to the Dolphins since then.

The Dolphins fired Brian Flores, who filed suit against them, and they hired Mike McDaniel.

The team’s starting quarterback was effusive in his praise of McDaniel, calling him “cool.” Tagovailoa had less to say about Flores, which spoke volumes.

“The big question,” Tagovailoa said when asked about Flores, via Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post.

He paused before continuing, “Well, I’ll tell you this: I’m very thankful that he drafted me to come here to play for the Miami Dolphins. That’s what I’d say.”

Was he surprised at Flores’ firing? Was he relieved? Tagovailoa wasn’t saying.

“I would say I have no comment towards any of that,” Tagovailoa said. “Just because I don’t come up with those decisions.”

Tagovailoa didn’t fire Flores, and he didn’t hire McDaniel, but he sounds pleased with the new head coach.

The video of McDaniel doing a warrior call at Tagovailoa’s charity luau went viral.

“I think that speaks a lot,” Tagovailoa said. “That’s kind of how the relationship has been. Very supportive. Wants to hang out. I go up there to his office, I’ve got a couple of the guys coming over to hang out and he feels bad that he didn’t get an invite to come over and hang out.”

Tagovailoa was asked about hanging out with his head coach, something that doesn’t often happen in the NFL.

“Ah,” Tagovailoa said. “This one, you can. This one, you can. Yeah. He’s that cool.”