Tua Tagovailoa: I don’t feel more pressure, it’s more of an opportunity

Getty Images

The Dolphins have made several offseason moves that can help Tua Tagovailoa become more productive.

The quarterback is entering a critical third season, as Miami has a decision to make on his fifth-year option next spring. With a coach implementing what’s been a successful scheme around the league in Mike McDaniel, plus the team adding receiver Tyreek Hill and offensive tackle Terron Armstead, Tagovailoa should have every chance to play well.

Though that could put more pressure on the young quarterback, Tagovailoa said he’s not looking at it that way.

“Well I think pressure is going to be there every time,” Tagovailoa said in a Wednesday press conference. “I don’t feel more pressure that we’ve acquired all these guys, but it’s more of an opportunity that I get, that we all get as a team to show what we can do this year.”

As the quarterback who famously said during the 2021 season, “I don’t not feel wanted” by the Dolphins, Tagovailoa was asked if he felt like all of the changes gave him a renewed sense that the franchise was backing him. He didn’t answer that with a direct yes or no.

“I just feel like there’s so [many] things that have happened, a lot of changes,” Tagovailoa said. “And a lot of good changes, I guess, with the people that we’ve picked up, the guys we’ve acquired as well. Just the locker room feels different. And we’re all excited. This is the first time I’ve seen a lot of guys show up to Phase One of [the offseason program] — and a lot of veterans are showing up to it. I think that speaks a lot to Mike and the relationship he has to a lot of the guys on the team. And the amount of respect that he has from the players in the locker room.”

Tagovailoa still has plenty to prove after throwing for 2,653 yards last season with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. But at least for now, he’s primed for a solid 2022.