Which teams could try to trade for Deebo Samuel?

Getty Images

Deebo Samuel wants out of San Francisco. If the 49ers grant his request, where will he go?

The most obvious trade partner is the Jets. They were ready to trade for Tyreek Hill, and to pay him. He chose the Dolphins instead.

There’s also a 49ers connection in New York, with former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh the head coach and former 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur running the offense.

Of course, that could be counterproductive. If, as it could be, Samuel is concerned about the wear and tear of becoming a part-time tailback, he may not be interested in a team that potentially would use him the same way.

Other teams to watch, in our view, include the Eagles, the Bears, the Falcons, the Texans, the Saints, the Patriots, the Chiefs, and the Packers.

As to the last two, the fact that they shipped high-end receivers out of town and took the picks instead would make them less likely to give up picks and a pile of cash for Samuel. Moreover, the 49ers likely wouldn’t be inclined to trade Samuel to a team that it regards as a rival, like the Packers.

Regardless, every team is now on notice of Samuel’s discontent, with only eight days to go until the draft. As the clock ticks toward next Thursday, keep this in mind — if the 49ers were willing to trade Samuel, why would he need to go public with his request?