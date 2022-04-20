Which teams could try to trade for Deebo Samuel?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 20, 2022, 1:18 PM EDT
Deebo Samuel wants out of San Francisco. If the 49ers grant his request, where will he go?

The most obvious trade partner is the Jets. They were ready to trade for Tyreek Hill, and to pay him. He chose the Dolphins instead.

There’s also a 49ers connection in New York, with former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh the head coach and former 49ers  passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur running the offense.

Of course, that could be counterproductive. If, as it could be, Samuel is concerned about the wear and tear of becoming a part-time tailback, he may not be interested in a team that potentially would use him the same way.

Other teams to watch, in our view, include the Eagles, the Bears, the Falcons, the Texans, the Saints, the Patriots, the Chiefs, and the Packers.

As to the last two, the fact that they shipped high-end receivers out of town and took the picks instead would make them less likely to give up picks and a pile of cash for Samuel. Moreover, the 49ers likely wouldn’t be inclined to trade Samuel to a team that it regards as a rival, like the Packers.

Regardless, every team is now on notice of Samuel’s discontent, with only eight days to go until the draft. As the clock ticks toward next Thursday, keep this in mind — if the 49ers were willing to trade Samuel, why would he need to go public with his request?

  1. Doubt they will trade him. They will sit on him and dare him to sit out. My prediction is he will play for the 49’ers.

  2. As a Rams fan, I love this. Dude has obviously seen enough of Trey Lance to know he is going to negatively impact his next contact. Nobody wants to play in the NFC West now. It’s like the AFC East when the Patriots were dominant.

  3. Team up with ex 49er DeForest in Naptown! A perfect fit! Make it happen Colts

  4. Chiefs and Saints make sense. Bears, Lions, and Commanders come to mind as well. Packers might make sense if they had the cap space to pay him what he wants.

  6. The Jets need to make this happen. Deebo will invigorate their offense and Deebo will shine in The Big Apple.

  8. “Moreover, the 49ers likely wouldn’t be inclined to trade Samuel to a team that it regards as a rival, like the 49ers.…”

    You don’t say

  9. I can’t see the Bears being interested, it seems like they want to build through the draft and with their lack of picks, they could offer every 2022 pick they have and it wouldn’t be enough. Samuel would be a great addition, but they aren’t one WR away from contending

  10. Keep the Packers off of this list. We don’t need to get in the market of bringing in over priced players that only touch the ball a handful of times a game.

  12. Everybody knows you don’t pay an All-Pro dual-threat WR if it means you can’t keep the $25 mil QB you’ve already tried to replace…

  15. The Chiefs???? They just traded away Hill because they couldn’t afford him. How could they possibly afford Deebo?

  18. Yeah, teams will be falling over themselves to sign a malcontent to a huge contract that he’ll want to have replaced in another year or two. At some point this insanity has to end.

  19. So you really think the Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill because they didn’t want to pay him only to turn around and trade for Deebo to pay him? Use some common sense

  20. If he gets traded I see him going to the Jets. The 9ers could help out Saleh while getting Deebo out of the NFC. Win-win for the 9ers.

  21. oldgoat says:
    April 20, 2022 at 1:25 pm
    The Packers already own the 9ers. I don’t see them trading him there …

    ——

    I wanna know what this guy is on…

  22. nytro says:
    April 20, 2022 at 1:47 pm
    The Browns have over $26 million in cap space…

    —————————————————

    Closer to 19.6M actually.

