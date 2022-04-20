Woman alleging Jerry Jones is her biological father drops lawsuit, seeks DNA testing

Getty Images

A 25-year-old woman who filed suit against Jerry Jones, contending that the Cowboys owner is her biological father, has dropped the case. Instead, according to Nataly Keomoungkhoun of the Dallas Morning News, Alexandra Davis will seek genetic testing to ascertain the relationship.

“Alexandra has just decided that she wants to go ahead and proceed with parentage and DNA testing,” Jay Gray, one of Davis’ lawyers, told Keomoungkhoun. “She wants to remove any doubts that Jerry’s her father.”

The parties had a hearing scheduled for Thursday in Davis’ previous lawsuit against Jones, which her attorneys asked a judge to dismiss without prejudice Wednesday.

Davis contends in the March 3 filing that Jones and her mother had a relationship in the mid-1990s, resulting in her conception. She also claims that Jones and Cynthia Davis reached a settlement that required Jones to financially support the mother and child, in exchange for a promise not to identify Jones as her father.

Jones’ lawyers claim Davis was involved in “multiple monetary extortion attempts,” seeking an additional $20 million after receiving more than $2 million in payments. Davis’ attorneys have denied those allegations.