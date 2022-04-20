Xavier McKinney: It’s not so uptight around Giants this year

Getty Images

Giants players have spent the last few weeks working with the team’s new coaching staff and that’s been long enough for them to get an idea about how things will be different from life under Joe Judge.

Safety Xavier McKinney identified one key difference with new head coach Brian Daboll now running the show. McKinney said that it has been “refreshing to know he’s really for the players and he wants to see us be successful and actually help us in whatever way we need” while noting that “communication has been fantastic” because of how open the coaches have been with the players.

“The communication part of it, it’s not so uptight, how it was before,” McKinney said on the New York Post‘s “Blue Rush” podcast. “You can be yourself, you can be you. When we come in here, we always come in here to work but it’s just fun, everybody being who they are and we’re having fun with it.”

A shift in atmosphere is to be expected when a team changes its coaching staff and one need only look back to the early months of the Judge, Pat Shurmur, and Ben McAdoo eras to see how players embraced those changes. That embrace didn’t lead to success on the field, though, and Daboll will have to buck that trend for the organizational changes amount to more than fodder for offseason conversations.