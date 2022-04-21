49ers reportedly have “zero intention” to trade Deebo Samuel

Getty Images

The 49ers have not yet publicly addressed the request from receiver Deebo Samuel that the team trade him. What they say, or don’t say, will say plenty about whether they would do it.

There’s one report that caught our eye, given the presence of one of the most loaded words when it comes to potential player trades. Via Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com, the 49ers have “zero intention” to trade Samuel.

Whether it’s no intention or zero intention or some other way to express absence of intention, we know that the word “intention” implies a mindset that can be changed. Perhaps by an offer that the 49ers can’t or won’t refuse.

This report and others of that same ilk suggest that the 49ers haven’t taken a no-way-in-hell approach as to the possibility of trading Deebo. Which means that the door is open, if someone shows up with a package of picks and players that could help replenish the three-ones-and-a-three investment made last year in quarterback Trey Lance — and that at the end of the day the 49ers wouldn’t reject.