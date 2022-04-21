49ers reportedly have “zero intention” to trade Deebo Samuel

April 21, 2022
The 49ers have not yet publicly addressed the request from receiver Deebo Samuel that the team trade him. What they say, or don’t say, will say plenty about whether they would do it.

There’s one report that caught our eye, given the presence of one of the most loaded words when it comes to potential player trades. Via Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com, the 49ers have “zero intention” to trade Samuel.

Whether it’s no intention or zero intention or some other way to express absence of intention, we know that the word “intention” implies a mindset that can be changed. Perhaps by an offer that the 49ers can’t or won’t refuse.

This report and others of that same ilk suggest that the 49ers haven’t taken a no-way-in-hell approach as to the possibility of trading Deebo. Which means that the door is open, if someone shows up with a package of picks and players that could help replenish the three-ones-and-a-three investment made last year in quarterback Trey Lance — and that at the end of the day the 49ers wouldn’t reject.

  1. As a Niner fan , Love Deebo , He is an all world talent and Shanahan knows How to use His skill set the best . Pay the Man His Money ,include more Guaranteed money if its about longevity that Deebo is worried about .On the flip side If it cant get resolved Trade him to the Jets where it seems We can get the most draft capital and You don’t have to worry about Him hurting Us in the playoffs.

  6. TampaBrady should make a trade for Deebo
    Adding Deebo would make for an unstoppable Offense

  8. Deebo may sit out 2022.

    At this point, unless he has a major attitude change, I would A) not extend his contract – whether he sits out 2022 or not, and B) I would not sign him beyond 2022, regardless of how well he plays.

  9. Niners will roll with “zero intention” to trade Deebo Samuel, right up until he is inevitably traded.

  10. Just trying to build up some more trade leverage…. He’s gone once compensation is reached……

  11. They’d be smart to trade him while they can get something for him. If he plays the year out he’ll be a free agent and the only thing they’ll get is possibly a compensatory pick.

  12. The San Francisco 49ers front office must of hired Pete Carroll as a PR consultant.

  14. I wouldn’t trade him either, and if he becomes disruptive then suspend him, and take his money. You get guys attention when you start messing with their money

  16. If I’m the Jets, I’m willing to trade the #10 pick in round 1 and a 5th round pick for Deebo.

  18. If they’re going to use him so much at running back, he should hold out. What’s the average NFL life of a rb? Maybe 5 years? The average life of a wr, maybe twice that or more? If they keep using him the way he has been, he’s in for a much shorter career.

  19. I love my Ferrari. Yeah, it has been in the shop more than on the road. These Ferraris have really gone up in price, but I have no intention of selling it.

  20. That’s a quote right out of the Rick Spielman handbook (right before he traded Percy Harvin for a boat load of picks).

  22. Packers had no intention of trading Adams. Chiefs had no intention of trading Hill. Samuel wants money like they got, that their former teams refused to give them. Those two are elite WR. Samuel had one good year and injuires prior to that. Someone will make SF an offer they can’t turn down. Will overpay Samuel.

