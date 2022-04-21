Aidan Hutchinson now only a slight favorite over Travon Walker to go first overall

April 21, 2022
Throughout the offseason, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been the favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. But the odds are starting to shift away from Hutchinson and toward and Georgia defensive end Travon Walker.

Hutchinson is currently the -170 favorite to go first overall at Caesars Sportsbook, while Walker is next at +140 to go first overall, according to David Purdum of ESPN.

How big a shift is that? Walker wasn’t even listed as one of the options when Caesars first started taking bets for the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, and when Walker was first listed, he was a 30-1 shot.

But the more Walker gets discussed in the pre-draft coverage, the more everyone seems to think he’s a sure-thing Top 5 pick, and possibly even the first overall pick.

The Jaguars are owners of the first overall pick in the draft for the second consecutive year.

Aidan Hutchinson now only a slight favorite over Travon Walker to go first overall

  1. Hutchinson is going to bust. He’s small. Flimsy shoulders, small frame = no real ability to have him add weight and be a high end producer in the NFL. Think a poor man’s Bosa. And, when you think that, you think how overrated the Bosas are, as another RB just ran right by them yet again for another 15 yard gain.

    And, Hutchinson thinks blasting into the backfield over and over again as a 4-3 DE (he’s not a 3-4 OLB and can’t be), is all he needs to do.

    He’s not even a top 5 pick, let alone #1 overall.

  2. Hilarious.

    I think the NFL owners need to move the draft much closer to the end of the season to protect themselves from nonsense like this. The reason Walker started out as such a long shot is because his production was garbage. He’s a superb athlete with no want-to and no motor, the kind who looks great in workouts.

    But where’s the tape? Playing on one of the greatest defenses in college football history, this guy was a statistical non-factor.

    I doubt the new Jaguars management team will make this mistake. They will draft Hutchinson.

  3. I’m not sold on Hutchinson. He wasn’t a factor at all in the UGa game. He got a lot of press from their first win over OSU under Harbaugh. He had eleven games in which he had 1 sack or less. He had five games with zero sacks. Does that sound like an elite player? It doesn’t to me. Almost half his sacks came in two games (3 against both OSU and PSU).

    He sounds more like Clowney who plays when he wants to. He certainly doesn’t look like the #1 pick to me. I might be wrong but the Jags need offensive linemen BAD. They’d be better off taking one at #1 or trading down and getting two early picks to use on the O-Line.

    The defense is terrible too but Hutchinson isn’t the one guy who’s going to turn that defense around like a Larry Donald or J.J. Watt. However, it is the Jags and they have a history of making bad picks in the first round. This will be another.

  4. The first round is a trap. Trade out and use the picks to build a “next-man-up” team philosophy. First round busts are practically as common as late round gems. So, trade down and use more picks to build out your preseason program. Generational talent is the only reason to even stay in the first day of the NFL draft. And this year’s draft has less of that than ever.

  5. No doubt every GM intently watches betting lines to set their draft board. Some people have too much money and time on their hands…..odds on Hutchinson lacing his shoes outside in or inside out?

  6. Meanwhile, the Jaguars have their eyes on some SEC running back who everyone else has listed as 3rd day pick.

