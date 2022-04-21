Aidan Hutchinson now only a slight favorite over Travon Walker to go first overall

Getty Images

Throughout the offseason, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been the favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. But the odds are starting to shift away from Hutchinson and toward and Georgia defensive end Travon Walker.

Hutchinson is currently the -170 favorite to go first overall at Caesars Sportsbook, while Walker is next at +140 to go first overall, according to David Purdum of ESPN.

How big a shift is that? Walker wasn’t even listed as one of the options when Caesars first started taking bets for the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, and when Walker was first listed, he was a 30-1 shot.

But the more Walker gets discussed in the pre-draft coverage, the more everyone seems to think he’s a sure-thing Top 5 pick, and possibly even the first overall pick.

The Jaguars are owners of the first overall pick in the draft for the second consecutive year.