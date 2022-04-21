Bills sign David Quessenberry

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 21, 2022, 11:55 AM EDT
The Bills have bolstered their offensive line with the addition of David Quessenberry.

Quessenberry, who can play both guard and tackle, signed a one-year deal in Buffalo today.

The 31-year-old Quessenberry originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Texans in 2013. He spent his first season on injured reserve with a foot injury and then was diagnosed with lymphoma before his second season. He battled cancer and eventually got back to health, and at the end of the 2017 season he finally got on the field for a regular-season game.

In 2018 he signed with the Titans, and he spent four years in Tennessee. Last year was his best season, as he started all 17 games at right tackle.

  3. Good luck to him, what an incredibly impressive achievement it was to come back from cancer to start 17 games at right tackle.

