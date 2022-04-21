Brandon Beane: 2022 season isn’t Super Bowl or bust for Bills

Getty Images

The Bills have been one of the best teams in football over the last two years, advancing to the AFC Championship Game in 2020 before losing a stunner to the Chiefs in the 2021 divisional round.

They’ve made some significant moves in the 2022 offseason, signing Stefon Diggs to a lucrative contract extension while also bringing in Von Miller to boost the club’s pass rush.

But the moves paired with Buffalo’s season results don’t make 2022 a “Super Bowl or bust” year — at least according to General Manager Brandon Beane.

‘“It’s not that. It’s not that,” Beane said at his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday, via Mark Gaughan of the Buffalo News. “It’s not. It’s not.”

Doth the gentleman protest too much?

“I understand the question, and I get why people would think that, but this is not a one year, we gotta get to the Super Bowl or not,” Beane said. “I want to get to the Super Bowl every year. But we can win the Super Bowl this year, and we’re gonna be fighting like hell to get back there next year. No move we made this year was an all-in, you better do it now.”

Beane added that the team has a plan to not just be competitive for one season, but to have sustained success.

“I don’t know a case where I’m going to say, ‘Let’s push all our chips to the plate and to the table and let’s do it all right now, and don’t worry about the next year,'” Beane said. “That’s not what we’re doing. I promise you.”

Instead, Beane said, the Bills have made moves that are trying to get them over the hump.

“It’s not an all-in as much is it is just trying to get across that finish line,” Beane said. “And we came up short in the AFC championship against the Chiefs, and then this past year against the Chiefs, and trying to get over the hump, what can we do? We’re close, but we’re obviously not there. So what do we gotta do? But you still have to have many foundational draft picks to be able to do that.

“You can’t just go buy players, it’s not going to work, I don’t think.”

One might say that all-in approach worked for the Rams, winners of Super Bowl LVI. But Los Angeles still has its core in place to compete for a repeat title in the coming season.

The Bills finished with the league’s top defense at No. 1 in both points and yards allowed in 2021. And Buffalo was No. 3 in scoring and No. 5 in total offense in 2021.

Though it won’t be easy in the competitive AFC, it seems like now is as good a time as ever for Buffalo to get over that proverbial hump.