Brandon Beane: Bills are set at quarterback, but still looking to improve a lot of positions

Getty Images

The Bills are viewed as Super Bowl contenders this year, but General Manager Brandon Beane is still looking to improve the roster.

Beane said that the Bills are very happy with starting quarterback Josh Allen (and seemed to indicate they’re all set with backups Case Keenum and Matt Barkley), but that he’d love to keep getting better at other positions, both in the draft and free agency.

“I’m not comfortable at a lot of positions,” Beane said. “I’m truly not. I’m comfortable at quarterback, but I’m not comfortable at a lot of spots. We’re honestly still looking. . . . We’ve got a cap, we’ve got to work within that, so it’s fill as many spots as you can while fitting within the context of the cap, and then adding more pieces whether they’re starters or depth players next week at the draft.”

Beane said he has less than 32 players on his draft board graded as first-round picks, but he’s hoping a player with a first-round grade will fall to them with the 25th overall pick. He also said he could trade either up or down.

“I would look at both, depending on who the player is, what am I giving up, what’s it going to cost me,” Beane said.

But wherever he ends up picking, he’s considering just about every position. Except quarterback.