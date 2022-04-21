Brandon Beane talks up “stud” Gabriel Davis

Getty Images

Some football fans didn’t know the name of Bills receiver Gabriel Davis before his 201-yard, four-touchdown game in the playoffs against the Chiefs. But Bills General Manager Brandon Beane says no one in Buffalo was surprised to see Davis’s hard work pay off on a big stage.

Beane, who drafted Davis in the fourth round in 2020, says Davis’s hard work for the Bills stems to the very first day he joined the team, when Davis celebrated getting drafted not with a party but with a workout with his personal trainer. And Beane said that after that big game Davis had to end the Bills’ postseason, it’s been nothing but hard work this offseason.

“Gabriel, he’s a stud, and I mean that in all sense,” Beane said. “His habits, he is serious about football. I think we all remember when we turned the pick in, he was out working out. He’s so driven, and that’s not fake. Some people do that for fake, that’s just him. He just had a heck of a game to finish our season and put him on the map . . . I don’t even know if he took a day off. I hope he did. I didn’t get into that, but he looks like he’s ready to play, like he could play. Even his eyes. I mean, he’s got that look, the eye of the tiger. I’ll go to war with Gabe Davis any day of the week.”

Davis just turned 23, and the Bills think he’s only getting better.