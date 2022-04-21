Brandon Beane talks up “stud” Gabriel Davis

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 21, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

Some football fans didn’t know the name of Bills receiver Gabriel Davis before his 201-yard, four-touchdown game in the playoffs against the Chiefs. But Bills General Manager Brandon Beane says no one in Buffalo was surprised to see Davis’s hard work pay off on a big stage.

Beane, who drafted Davis in the fourth round in 2020, says Davis’s hard work for the Bills stems to the very first day he joined the team, when Davis celebrated getting drafted not with a party but with a workout with his personal trainer. And Beane said that after that big game Davis had to end the Bills’ postseason, it’s been nothing but hard work this offseason.

“Gabriel, he’s a stud, and I mean that in all sense,” Beane said. “His habits, he is serious about football. I think we all remember when we turned the pick in, he was out working out. He’s so driven, and that’s not fake. Some people do that for fake, that’s just him. He just had a heck of a game to finish our season and put him on the map . . . I don’t even know if he took a day off. I hope he did. I didn’t get into that, but he looks like he’s ready to play, like he could play. Even his eyes. I mean, he’s got that look, the eye of the tiger. I’ll go to war with Gabe Davis any day of the week.”

Davis just turned 23, and the Bills think he’s only getting better.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Brandon Beane talks up “stud” Gabriel Davis

  1. 6’2″, 210lbs, with the body control of a Slot WR, and the speed to burn you deep. He’s had two years to kind of be the 4th man, but still get in some quality work. He finally got a majority of the snaps against the Chiefs and thrust himself into the spotlight. This year is his time as the unquestioned #2 and I expect BIG things out of Gabe Davis.

  2. 1billsdrive says:
    April 21, 2022 at 3:34 pm
    6’2″, 210lbs, with the body control of a Slot WR, and the speed to burn you deep. He’s had two years to kind of be the 4th man, but still get in some quality work. He finally got a majority of the snaps against the Chiefs and thrust himself into the spotlight. This year is his time as the unquestioned #2 and I expect BIG things out of Gabe Davis.

    70Rate This
    —————–

    Kind of reminds me of Jakobi Meyers. With a real QB last year, he did over 800 yards receiving.

    I would imagine that chemistry increases as he goes with Mac Jones. Very impressive, but you don’t hear anything out of NE.

    All business, no hype needed.

  4. touchback6 says:
    April 21, 2022 at 3:45 pm
    1billsdrive says:
    April 21, 2022 at 3:34 pm
    6’2″, 210lbs, with the body control of a Slot WR, and the speed to burn you deep. He’s had two years to kind of be the 4th man, but still get in some quality work. He finally got a majority of the snaps against the Chiefs and thrust himself into the spotlight. This year is his time as the unquestioned #2 and I expect BIG things out of Gabe Davis.

    70Rate This
    —————–

    Kind of reminds me of Jakobi Meyers. With a real QB last year, he did over 800 yards receiving.

    I would imagine that chemistry increases as he goes with Mac Jones. Very impressive, but you don’t hear anything out of NE.

    All business, no hype needed

    ———

    Meyers is the best WR on the team. Davis is #3 or #4…..but sure they do compare. What does that tell you about BB the GM?

  5. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    April 21, 2022 at 3:54 pm
    Easy to look like a stud when defenses focus on Steffon Diggs.

    ” He doesn’t compare to any of our great receivers we picked in the draft the last 10 years” signed Bill B.

  6. Guy was it during the KC game. Had never heard of him before that and didn’t know they had any other receivers during that game. Everything went through him. See if it’s more than lightning in a bottle.

  7. Gabriel is a stud in football but even more importantly he is a stud off the field. He volunteers time and money for child amputees in Buffalo and back here in Orlando. When he eventually retires as a player he will inevitably be successful in whatever he pursues.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.