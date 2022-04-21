Cameron Malveaux announces retirement

Getty Images

Eagles defensive end Cameron Malveaux announced his retirement on social media Thursday.

“For many years I have dedicated my life solely to the game of football,” Malveaux wrote. “I am grateful for every single opportunity I was given from God to compete and make my childhood dreams come true. Through all of the many ups and downs football has changed my life for the better. After much time and consideration, I have decided it is time to step away from this game. As hard of a decision it was to make, I know it’s time to move on.”

He played three games with the Eagles last season, seeing action on 66 defensive snaps and 17 on special teams.

Malveaux also played for the Dolphins, Cardinals, Commanders, Chiefs and Browns. He played 18 career games and totaled 22 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.