Daryle Lamonica dies at 80

Posted by Josh Alper on April 21, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT
Oakland Raiders v New York Jets
Former Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica died on Thursday morning.

Lamonica’s son Brandon confirmed his father’s death with KMPH. Lamonica was 80 years old.

Lamonica played at Notre Dame and then joined the Bills after being picked in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He backed up Jack Kemp for four seasons before being traded to the Raiders and taking over their starting job.

He would be named the AFL’s MVP after leading the Raiders to Super Bowl II in his first season with the team. The Raiders would lose the AFL Championship Game to the Jets the next year and the Chiefs in the league’s final season before the merger. Lamonica was named the 1969 AFL MVP by UPI and was a two-time Pro Bowler after the merger.

Lamonica, who earned the nickname “The Mad Bomber,” would remain the Raiders starter through the 1972 season. The Raiders lost to the Steelers in the playoffs on Franco Harris’ “Immaculate Reception” that year and Ken Stabler took over as the starter in Oakland early in 1973. He would remain with the team in 1974 and spent time in the WFL in 1975 before retiring.

Lamonica ranks fourth in all-time passing yards and third in all-time passing touchdowns for the Raiders.

12 responses to “Daryle Lamonica dies at 80

  2. The worst trade Ralph Wilson ever made.That trade changed the trajectory of the Bills & the Raiders for a decade. Both teams went in opposite directions. The Raiders went to the top and the Bills went to the bottom.
    RIP Mr. Lamonica.

  3. He was one of the greats in a great era of the nfl, as immortalized in the unequaled films of Sabol.

  5. Sad. He was one of those great Raiders players from that era. Raider Nation lost a great one.

    From a Packers fan since 1961.

  6. RIP Daryle and thank you for the memories. I was 8 years old and one of those kids hanging out at the entrance to training camp behind the El Rancho Tropicana in Santa Rosa when I first saw you. You, Big Ben Davidson, and that young guy named Fred Biletnikoff were larger than life and led the Raiders (us) to Super Bowl II. I’ve been a Raider fan ever since, and you were my first sports hero. I got one of those replica uniforms with a Raider Helmet, flimsy shoulder pads, and a jersey for Christmas. Mom ironed on the number and of course I was number 3. Even had a 3 on my helmet. When that young guy named Ken Stabler took your spot I was PO’d at first (lol, got over it, but it took awhile). How could anyone replace the Mad Bomber? In my young opinion, one could not. Many years later I moved to Clovis California and was delighted when I saw that the name of stadium for the Clovis High Cougars where my kids would go was none other than Lamonica Stadium. It was meant to be. Later, my son Josh would swim and play water polo with Daryl’s nephew at Cuesta College. Again, it was meant to be. I’ve had a lot of favorite Raider players over the years. Freddy, George Atkinson, Marv Hubbard, Plunkett, Marcus Allen, Bo Jackson, Howie Long, Nappy Kaufman, Derek Carr, etc., etc., etc, but I’ve only ever owned and worn one jersey. A Black home Raiders jersey emblazoned with the number 3 and LAMONICA proudly displayed on my shoulders. Still have it. RIP Bomber and thank you for the memories and inspiration.

  7. 59jpyle says:
    April 21, 2022 at 3:51 pm
    ——————————–
    It doesn’t get any better than this. Great write up here. RIP Mad Bomber. Go Raiders.

  8. He came to speak at my High School while with the Bills. Very impressive, very motivational, very memorable.

  10. Lamonica must have loved watching this generations QBs chuck the ball downfield to speedy receivers. That was his game and he was one of the best to ever do it. RIP

  11. What an NFL great. He was a true QB – not some running back dressed in the appropriate number.

  12. I grew up in an NFL town (later an NFC town), but knew and appreciated the playmaking ability of Daryle Lamonica. I mostly saw him on Saturdays in a syndicated NFL Films show, clips narrated by the great John Facenda. I’m going to revisit some of those. The Mad Bomber was a nickname Lamonica earned.

    The AFL aired out the ball more than the NFL. Al Davis loved to air it out. Daryle Lamonica was an Al Davis type of QB. The game was much more violent back then. Defenses played kill the quarterback. Lamonica showed no fear. He made defenses pay for blitzing him.

