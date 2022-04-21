DeSean Jackson considering retirement but would return for a “great quarterback”

Getty Images

DeSean Jackson has played 14 NFL seasons. He made only 20 catches with two teams last season but showed he still can go deep with a career-best 22.7 yards per catch average.

Jackson now is a free agent, and despite previously saying he will play a 15th season, he said he is rethinking his future.

“I’m not really sure if I’m going to play next year or not,” Jackson told Ashley Nicole Moss on Laces Out. “I know I announced it and said I was going to play, but it’s just really, where I am at this point in my life, it’s got to be the right fit. To play 14 years in the NFL, going to Philly, going to Washington, Tampa, going back to Philly and then playing for the Rams and then playing for the Raiders, it’s got to fit right for me. But my career has been one hell of a ride.”

One thing would entice Jackson to return.

“If the right situation calls, a great quarterback — not just a good quarterback,” Jackson said.

He named the Chiefs, Browns, Broncos and Packers.

“We’ll see for sure,” he said.

Jackson played seven games for the Rams and nine for the Raiders last season. He has 632 receptions for 11,110 yards and 58 touchdowns and has returned four punts for touchdowns.