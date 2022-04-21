DeVante Parker: Mac Jones has a nice arm on him

Getty Images

After a 10-7 finish and a loss to the Bills in the wild card round in 2021, one element of the team the Patriots wanted to improve for 2022 was their receiving corps.

To that end, they made a rare trade within the AFC East to bring in DeVante Parker from the Dolphins.

Before the start of the offseason program, Parker got with his teammates in Florida for a workout led by quarterback Mac Jones. Speaking with the New England press corps on Thursday, Parker said he got a positive impression of the young QB.

“He’s got a nice arm on him. A little zip,” Parker said, via Mike Giardi of NFL Media. “He throws a catchable ball. It’s something I’m looking forward to in the season.”

Parker has long been effective but has only played every game in a season once — in 2019, when he caught 72 passes for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2021, he had 40 receptions for 515 yards with a pair of TDs in 10 games.

As long as Parker stays healthy, he should be one of Jones’ primary targets in the coming season. As a rookie, Jones completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.