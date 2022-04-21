Report: Ethan Waugh is expected to become Jaguars’ assistant G.M. after draft

Getty Images

Ethan Waugh received a promotion this offseason. The 49ers’ vice president of player personnel will not remain in the position long, however.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports that Waugh has an offer from the Jaguars to become the team’s assistant General Manager after the draft. Waugh is expected to take the position “barring any snags,” Wagoner adds.

Waugh previously was the 49ers’ director of college scouting and football systems until his recent new title. He has spent 18 seasons with the 49ers, serving in a variety of roles.

Waugh served as a senior player personnel coordinator for three seasons (2015-17) and as the team’s personnel assistant for three seasons (2012-14). Waugh was the 49ers’ midwest regional scout for four seasons (2008-11).