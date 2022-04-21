Frank Ragnow back to 100 percent after season-ending toe injury

Getty Images

The Lions made Frank Ragnow the highest-paid center in the league ahead of the 2021 season, but he didn’t have much chance to show off the skills that led him to land that contract.

Ragnow suffered a toe injury in Week Four and had surgery that brought his season to an end a short time later. It was a big loss for the Lions offense, but it doesn’t look like they’ll need to worry about his readiness for their return to football action.

Ragnow spoke to reporters at the team’s facility on Thursday and said that he has been back to 100 percent for some time.

With a healthy Ragnow, the offensive line should be a strength for the Lions this fall so they’ll be hoping his return to health has a lot of life to it.