Giants agree to deal with Jordan Akins

Getty Images

The Giants are adding a tight end to the roster with a week to go before the draft.

According to multiple reports that the Giants have acknowledged on their website, the team has agreed to terms with former Texan Jordan Akins. It is reportedly a one-year deal.

Akins was a 2018 third-round pick in Houston and he has appeared in 58 games over the last four seasons. Akins has started 23 of those games and he’s caught 114 passes for 1,260 yards and three touchdowns over the course of his career.

The Giants parted ways with Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph, so they’re remaking their tight end group for this season. Akins joins Ricky Seals-Jones, Jake Hausmann, Chris Myarick, and Rysen John on the current roster.