Jacoby Brissett: I can’t predict when I’ll play, so always prepare as the starter

The NFL won’t be putting Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as paid leave as a result of facing 22 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, but the league has left the door open for a suspension.

The league has not offered any timetable for a decision about that ban and that’s not a problem for the quarterback who would run the offense in the event that Watson is unavailable. Jacoby Brissett signed with the Browns as a free agent last month and he told reporters this week that he “wouldn’t be in the position that I am in today if I worried about” when he’s going to get the nod.

“I can’t predict whatever the case may be with the outside the field stuff, but what I know is true is that you’re always one play away,” Brissett said, via Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com. “And that’s what I prepare for, and I obviously prepare like I’m the starter, regardless of the situation.”

Brissett has started 37 games in the NFL and has been thrust into action on short notice multiple times in his career, so he should be a good fit for a role that could call on him to do so again.