Jaguars draft picks 2022: Full list of Jacksonville’s draft picks, order for every round

For a second straight year, the Jacksonville Jaguars will have the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. After going 1-15 in 2020 and selecting QB Trevor Lawrence first overall last year, the Jags went 3-14 in 2021 to finish with the worst record in the league for a second straight season. Overall, the Jaguars have 12 draft picks this year.

Since winning the AFC South and reaching the AFC Championship Game in the 2017 season, the Jaguars have failed to have a winning season, finishing last in the division each of the past four years. That 2017 season, when the Jags went 10-6, is the team’s only winning season in the past 14 years.

After a tumultuous few months as head coach, Urban Meyer was fired after 13 games last season. This year, Doug Pederson will lead the way in Jacksonville, appointed head coach in February after a year out of the league.

The team has been extremely active in free agency, signing the likes of WR Christian Kirk, OG Brandon Scherff and LB Foye Oluokun to deals as the team has committed more than $175 million of guaranteed money to free agent signings.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson from the University of Michigan is expected by many to be the No. 1 pick, and a pairing of Hutchinson and Josh Allen on either side of the defensive line would be a formidable partnership in the Jaguars pass rush. Jacksonville also signed DE Arden Key in free agency this offseason to add depth on the d-line.

The return of RB Travis Etienne will give Lawrence another weapon on offense. Etienne, who was Lawrence’s college teammate at Clemson, was selected in the first round last year (25th overall) but missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury. Earlier this month, Etienne said “If there was any year to miss, I missed a great one.”

Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 1

Round 2: No. 33

Round 3: No. 65

Round 3: No. 70 (from CAR)

Round 4: No. 106

Round 5: No. 157 (from MIN)

Round 6: No. 180

Round 6: No. 188 (from SEA)

Round 6: No. 197 (from PHI)

Round 6: No. 198 (from PIT)

Round 7: No. 222

Round 7: No. 235 (from BAL)

