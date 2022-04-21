Jets signing Marcell Harris

Getty Images

The Jets are adding some depth to their defense.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, New York is signing safety/linebacker Marcell Harris.

Harris is familiar with head coach Robert Saleh from their shared time with the 49ers. Harris was a sixth-round pick for San Francisco in the 2018 draft and appeared in 52 games with 20 starts for the franchise over the last four seasons.

Harris started his career as a safety, but transitioned to linebacker in 2021. He was a rotational player on defense, playing 31 percent of the unit’s snaps last season. He also was a heavy special teams contributor, playing the majority of snaps on the unit in the last two years.

Overall, Harris has recorded 155 career tackles with nine passes defensed, an interception, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.