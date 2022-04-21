Jimmy Garoppolo on “strange year” of 2021: “I don’t know if I’d wish that on anybody”

Posted by Mike Florio on April 21, 2022, 1:29 PM EDT
Last March, the 49ers made a trade up to the third pick in the draft. It was clear they’d take a quarterback. It wasn’t clear which one. It also wasn’t clear what would happen with Jimmy Garoppolo.

Ultimately, Trey Lance became the pick. On Thursday, Adam Schein asked Garoppolo about the 2021 season, with Lance as the highly-touted new guy. While Garoppolo praised Lance for being “down to earth” and “not entitled,” it became obvious that Garoppolo didn’t regard the overall experience in 2021 as a positive one.

“It was a strange year,” Garoppolo said. “I don’t know if I’d wish that on anybody.”

The comment comes at a time when the 49ers have yet to find a trade partner for Garoppolo, due in large part to the shoulder surgery he underwent earlier this offseason. The chances of finding someone to take on his $25 million compensation package are slim. At some point, the 49ers may have to decide between cutting him or keeping him.

It’s hard to imagine the 49ers keeping him. It’s hard to imagine Garoppolo wanting to be kept for 2022, based on what he said about 2021.

15 responses to “Jimmy Garoppolo on “strange year” of 2021: “I don’t know if I’d wish that on anybody”

  1. Yeah sure, it must be tough making $25M. I wouldn’t wish that one anybody either.

  3. You have to question the intelligence, maturity and entitlement of guys like him and Baker who whine about the situation they have put themselves in. Please don’t wish being an NFL starting QB on me, I would hate to drown in my money.

  4. Must be rough to get hurt and replaced but your place of work still pays you $25 million just for existing because they contractually have to. Pro athletes really do have it tough.

  5. If I were the head dude of Eastern Illinois, I’d market the crap out of Romo and Garoppolo to QB recruits. Pretty good track record for guys making bank for a small state school.

  6. I have never heard Jimmy G whine about anything. He was asked a question, he answered it.

  7. firedog784 says:
    April 21, 2022 at 1:33 pm

    Yeah sure, it must be tough making $25M. I wouldn’t wish that one anybody either.

    —————————————————————————————–

    His contract isn’t guaranteed. If the 49ers cut him, they owe him nothing. If that happens, Garoppolo will make in 2022 whatever his new team is willing to pay him.

  10. I’m not a big fan of Jimmy G’s play, but he has handled the situation like a consummate professional. While I have noting against Trey Lance, I think the Niners might have over played their hand with that pick. Shanahan’s ego may have got in the way…

  11. Yeah sure, it must be tough making $25M. I wouldn’t wish that on anybody either.

    —————————————————————————————–

    His contract isn’t guaranteed. If the 49ers cut him, they owe him nothing. If that happens, Garoppolo will make in 2022 whatever his new team is willing to pay him.

    ___________________________________________________________________________________

    I understand but his comment I took to be that he wouldn’t wish the season he had last year on anybody when he did get paid. He described it as a strange year. He was talking about last season. I think any one of us would have been more than willing to accept his paycheck for whatever he had to go through. That was my only point.

  12. His win/loss record is impressive but I’m not sure he had anything to do with it. From what we saw last year, unless he is surrounded by healthy, quality players, he’ll never improve the team. He is a less talented Kirk Cousins with a better defense.

  15. I must say….Jimmy Garoppolo is going to look weird in a Carolina Panthers uniform.

