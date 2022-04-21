Joe Douglas on Deebo Samuel: No specifics, but we’ll be aggressive for right opportunity

Getty Images

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel‘s trade request this week led to plenty of speculation about what teams would be making bids to acquire him.

The Jets are usually one of the first teams mentioned in such conversations. They have a need for offensive talent, a lot of high-end draft picks, and a connection to Samuel through head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

They also made a bid to acquire Tyreek Hill before he was dealt to the Dolphins, which shows General Manager Joe Douglas is willing to take a big swing. Douglas confirmed as much on Thursday without making any direct mention of Samuel.

“I can’t get into specifics. . . . Since coming here my job has been to get the team better. I’ll do that any way that I can. . . . If the right opportunity presents itself, we are going to be aggressive,” Douglas said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

It’s a similar message to the one Douglas gave when asked about the Hill pursuit, but it remains to be seen if the Jets will be any more successful in the Samuel chase than they were in last month’s effort to upgrade their offense.