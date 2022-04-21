Kenny Golladay: I feel like everyone should definitely be at workouts

Getty Images

The Giants added a pair of wide receivers to their roster for the 2021 season and neither one made the kind of positive impact on the team that they hoped to see.

Free agent pickup Kenny Golladay and first-round pick Kadarius Toney have taken different approaches to their second year with the Giants. Golladay is at this week’s voluntary minicamp to work with quarterback Daniel Jones in the offense being installed by new head coach Brian Daboll, but Toney has opted not to work with the team.

Daboll couldn’t criticize Toney for missing the voluntary work, but Golladay may have had his teammate on his mind when answering a question about why he decided to report to the team.

“I guess you could just say that’s how much it means to me,” Golladay said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “Especially coming off last season, I feel like the whole team is just trying to start off on a good note. . . . I feel like everyone should definitely be here.”

Should Toney play well this fall, his minicamp absence and any bad feelings it generated will be afterthoughts. If he doesn’t take that step forward, though, it will be seen as another sign that the Giants misstepped in last year’s draft.