Kyler Murray: I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals

Getty Images

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson said he doesn’t feel like the Cardinals put the team in a position to have consistent success, and quarterback Kyler Murray isn’t “gonna sit around and wait for that.”

Former Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds agreed with the sentiment in the same interview, saying, “I knew there was gonna be, at some point, some things happening.”

Murray apparently has seen the interview. And it struck him enough to comment on it.

“I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals,” Murray said in a retweet of the CBS interview, “AZ is home.”

Murray also replied with a “100” emoji to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media’s tweet of Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim saying there was “zero chance” Murray will be traded.

Taken together, those two comments are a decent indication that Murray has no desire to be traded from Arizona and hopes to work out a long-term deal.

But that has not happened to this point. As of last week, the Cardinals had reportedly not yet made a contract offer to Murray and the quarterback’s agent had pulled his first proposal off the table.

Murray has not been present for the first few days of Arizona’s offseason program. But Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said during a Thursday press conference that they had both talked with Murray recently and they’ve all been kept in the loop.