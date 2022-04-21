Kyler Murray: I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 21, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson said he doesn’t feel like the Cardinals put the team in a position to have consistent success, and quarterback Kyler Murray isn’t “gonna sit around and wait for that.”

Former Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds agreed with the sentiment in the same interview, saying, “I knew there was gonna be, at some point, some things happening.”

Murray apparently has seen the interview. And it struck him enough to comment on it.

“I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals,” Murray said in a retweet of the CBS interview, “AZ is home.”

Murray also replied with a “100” emoji to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media’s tweet of Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim saying there was “zero chance” Murray will be traded.

Taken together, those two comments are a decent indication that Murray has no desire to be traded from Arizona and hopes to work out a long-term deal.

But that has not happened to this point. As of last week, the Cardinals had reportedly not yet made a contract offer to Murray and the quarterback’s agent had pulled his first proposal off the table.

Murray has not been present for the first few days of Arizona’s offseason program. But Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said during a Thursday press conference that they had both talked with Murray recently and they’ve all been kept in the loop.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Kyler Murray: I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals

  2. It appears Murray is realizing the court of public opinion is not in his favor, and rightfully so.

  4. Bwahahaha! Kyler-the-drama-queen! He’s an NFL QB? His social media skills are Pop Warner.

  7. You have to put in the work. They don’t give to them to you because you feel entitled.

    Kyler Murray has not learned this yet.

  8. He probably now realizes his trade market is limited and his agent sold him a bill of goods about how great he is. Now time to backtrack and try to win the favor of the few fans that think he is capable of leading the Cards to a SuperBowl.

  9. And I want to drive my Ferrari to my summer home on Mars.
    My wants are more realistic than Murray’s.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.