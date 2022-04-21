Mekhi Becton training in Texas while awaiting birth of his child

Getty Images

The Jets plan for Mekhi Becton to be in the starting lineup at one of the tackle spots. Becton is not yet at the team’s voluntary offseason workouts, but the Jets have no concern.

“These are voluntary,” Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said Thursday, via DJ Bien-Aime II of the New York Daily News. “Just in terms of Mekhi, we’ve had a great dialogue and discussion back and forth with his medical team back in Dallas. So, we’re on top of everything with him right now. Again, these are voluntary sessions.”

Becton’s fiancee is pregnant, due to give birth at any moment now, Bien-Aime reports. So Becton has remained in the Dallas area working with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather.

Becton missed organized team activities last spring with plantar fasciitis. He started at left tackle in the season opener before leaving with an MCL sprain and dislocated kneecap, and he didn’t return the rest of the season.

George Fant played well at left tackle in Becton’s stead, prompting speculation that maybe the Jets would try Becton at right tackle. The Jets are planning to move 2021 first-rounder Alijah Vera-Tucker from left guard to right guard after signing Laken Tomlinson.