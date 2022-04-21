Michael Bidwill: Kyler Murray trade is not happening

Getty Images

It looks like everyone is on the same page when it comes to shutting down rumors that quarterback Kyler Murray could be traded from the Cardinals.

On the same day that G.M. Steve Keim said there’s “zero chance” Murray will be traded, and Murray tweeted that he wants to win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, the team’s owner, Michael Bidwill, has also weighed in.

“Yeah, that’s not happening,” Bidwill said of a potential trade, via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic. “There’s just too much outside noise that people listen to. We understand that’s just part of what goes on these days with social media. It’s just not the case.”

There is no higher authority in the organization than Bidwill. So if he doesn’t want Murray to be traded — when the Cardinals exercise Murray’s fifth-year option, he’ll be under contract through 2023 — Murray isn’t going anywhere.

But it’s also notable that Murray doesn’t seem to want out of Arizona either.

So even as the Cardinals and Murray’s representation haven’t struck a deal yet, it seems now that it’s a matter of when not if that will happen.