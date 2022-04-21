NFL schedule will be released May 12

Getty Images

The draft is the next big event on the NFL calendar and once that’s done it will be time to move onto the announcement of the schedule for the 2022 season.

We now know when that announcement will come. The NFL announced on Thursday that the schedule will be released during a special on NFL Media properties on May 12.

There will be a handful of games announced ahead of the official schedule release as well.

The league’s announcement includes word that the first Thursday Night Football game to air on Amazon, which will be in Week Two, will be revealed during the first round of the draft. International games will be announced on May 4, “select games” will be announced in the days leading up to the full announcement, and all teams will be releasing their first home game two hours ahead of the full unveiling.