Patrick Peterson: Kyler Murray won’t sit and wait for Cardinals to put him in position to win

Getty Images

Patrick Peterson spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Cardinals, and he thinks the franchise has failed to do what it takes to win with quarterback Kyler Murray.

Peterson, who now plays in Minnesota but played with Murray in Arizona in 2019 and 2020, said he doesn’t think the Cardinals’ decision-makers have done a good enough job to build a winner, and that Murray is losing patience with them.

“I’ve been around K1,” Peterson told CBS Sports. “He’s a competitor. . . . And I feel like, no disrespect to the Arizona Cardinals, I feel like they don’t put the team in a position to be successful year after year after year. And Kyler Murray’s not gonna sit around and wait for that.”

Speaking on the same podcast, former Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds agreed.

“I just know, especially knowing how the last two years ended, meaning 2021 and 2020, and knowing the type of competitor that K1 is, and the type of winner that he wants to be,” Edmonds said. “I knew there was gonna be, at some point, some things happening.”

Reports have surfaced throughout the offseason that Murray and the Cardinals are not on the same page, and Murray is reportedly planning to skip all voluntary offseason work.